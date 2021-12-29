Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 718.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $109.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.45. The company has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $115.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.18.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

