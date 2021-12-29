ProximaX (XPX) Trading Down 0.2% This Week

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 29th. One ProximaX coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ProximaX has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. ProximaX has a total market cap of $16.21 million and $212,812.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00059361 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,719.67 or 0.07854681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,424.01 or 1.00143455 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00073261 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00051488 BTC.

ProximaX Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

