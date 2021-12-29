Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Stock Holdings Lowered by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 57.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,897 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 62,848 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Provident Financial Services worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 27.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

PFS traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $24.44. 210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,059. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.31. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $25.98. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $99.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

