Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

PRVB has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.18.

NASDAQ PRVB opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. Provention Bio has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.63. The firm has a market cap of $366.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.82.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eleanor Ramos acquired 5,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $33,754.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Francisco Leon acquired 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $40,182.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,501 shares of company stock valued at $98,911. 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,470,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 5,117.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 715,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 702,011 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,483,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 22.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 242,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 67.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 227,727 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

