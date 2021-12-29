ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.67

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.67 and last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 2204243 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.67.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, January 13th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Thursday, January 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, January 13th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQQQ. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

