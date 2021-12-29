ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.67

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.67 and last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 2204243 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.67.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, January 13th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Thursday, January 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, January 13th.
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
