ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.11

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.11 and last traded at $13.11, with a volume of 37843789 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.61.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.22.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVXY. Raffles Associates LP increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $978,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,595,000. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,862,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.