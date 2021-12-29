Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Receives $70.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.50.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Progyny stock opened at $52.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.23 and a beta of 1.76. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $38.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.28.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. Progyny’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Peter Anevski sold 88,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $5,041,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $396,508.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 496,442 shares of company stock valued at $29,264,649 in the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Progyny by 19.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Progyny by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Progyny by 5.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Progyny by 9.0% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Progyny by 67.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

