Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells $421,664.60 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $421,664.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $396,508.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $421,914.50.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $417,582.90.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Norman Payson sold 8,130 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $441,133.80.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $527,788.80.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $526,289.40.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $511,462.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $505,547.70.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $489,304.20.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $486,222.10.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $52.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.23 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.64 and its 200-day moving average is $56.28. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $38.61 and a one year high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. Progyny’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 67.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the third quarter worth about $65,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

