Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.74

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.74 and traded as high as C$17.90. Pretium Resources shares last traded at C$17.88, with a volume of 13,418 shares trading hands.

PVG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bankshares lowered Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.81.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.27. The stock has a market cap of C$3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.95.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$184.88 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.