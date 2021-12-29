Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Polymetal International plc is a metal producer primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan and Armenia. It principally explores for gold and silver. Polymetal International plc is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, the Russia Federation. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AUCOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Polymetal International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

AUCOY stock opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. Polymetal International has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

