Polymath Price Tops $0.50 on Exchanges (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Polymath coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a market capitalization of $448.11 million and $14.24 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.02 or 0.00307541 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007524 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000086 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Polymath Coin Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,550,830 coins. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Polymath Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.