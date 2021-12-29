Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stock Holdings Increased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 131.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,052 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $8,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,130,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,619,000 after purchasing an additional 166,303 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the second quarter worth approximately $380,142,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Polaris by 14.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,586,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,229,000 after acquiring an additional 318,948 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Polaris by 118.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,496,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,060,000 after acquiring an additional 809,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Polaris by 15.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,346,000 after acquiring an additional 124,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PII. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.60.

NYSE PII opened at $108.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.62. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.42 and a 12-month high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

In related news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $168,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,172,180.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,967 shares of company stock valued at $4,403,421. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

