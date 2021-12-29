POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.17

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.17 and last traded at $17.17, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PORBF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of POLA Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.26.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

