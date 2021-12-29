Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $102.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Plexus’ third-quarter fiscal 2021 results suffered from challenging conditions in Malaysia to government-mandated workforce reductions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Supply chain constraints also hurt top-line growth in the reported quarter. However, Plexus won 38 manufacturing contracts during the quarter, worth $251 million in annualized revenues, which is a positive. Trailing four-quarter manufacturing wins totaled more than $1.03 billion in annualized revenues. Global expansion, new program wins and expanding manufacturing opportunities hold promise. The company’s growing footprint in healthcare is a key catalyst. However, volatile end-markets and supply chain constraints remain a headwind for Plexus’ top-line growth, at least in the near term. Shares of Plexus have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Get Plexus alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,760. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $72.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $843.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.76 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Plexus will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,200 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $307,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,409 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,704. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Plexus by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in Plexus by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 56,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Plexus by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 19,580 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Plexus by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plexus (PLXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.