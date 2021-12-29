Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.14

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.14 and last traded at C$2.21, with a volume of 140784 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.47.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.45. The firm has a market cap of C$176.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27.

In other Platinum Group Metals news, Senior Officer Kris Begic sold 16,666 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.40, for a total transaction of C$39,998.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,000.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

