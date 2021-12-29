Platform Technology Partners Sells 518 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Platform Technology Partners lowered its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,042,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in IQVIA by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 986,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,096,000 after purchasing an additional 494,648 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in IQVIA by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $280.00. 1,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,857. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.00 and a 52-week high of $283.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.35.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

