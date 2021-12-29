Platform Technology Partners Sells 319 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Platform Technology Partners trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 0.8% of Platform Technology Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1,262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $2.71 on Wednesday, hitting $408.93. 26,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,827,488. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $390.58 and a 200-day moving average of $349.56. The stock has a market cap of $427.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

