Platform Technology Partners Cuts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Platform Technology Partners trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,492 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Tesla were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.4% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 36.4% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,682 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,896,000 after buying an additional 9,255 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 5.6% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $15,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 20.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,045 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $14.76 on Wednesday, hitting $1,073.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,535,287. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,057.22 and a 200-day moving average of $833.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $806.50.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total transaction of $1,038,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,288,021 shares of company stock worth $4,495,521,879 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.