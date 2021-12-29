Platform Technology Partners Boosts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,747,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,063 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,681,179,000 after purchasing an additional 744,924 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,446,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,890,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $705,125,000 after purchasing an additional 369,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 456,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,931,000 after purchasing an additional 296,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.81.

GS stock traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $384.88. 20,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,753,507. The company has a market capitalization of $128.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $256.50 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $397.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.89.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

