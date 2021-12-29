Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth approximately $902,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 6.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 238,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,141,000 after acquiring an additional 14,076 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 563,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,716,000 after acquiring an additional 13,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.2% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 27,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $3,629,122.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 27,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $991,513.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 522,652 shares of company stock valued at $25,817,346. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.43.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.25. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 71.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.07 and a 12-month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.