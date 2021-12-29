Pigeoncoin (PGN) Market Cap Reaches $703,579.34

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $703,579.34 and approximately $15,869.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00012056 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000444 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000087 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

