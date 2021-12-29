Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.77 Million

Brokerages expect Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) to post $129.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $130.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $128.68 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will report full year sales of $522.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $515.87 million to $526.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $535.01 million, with estimates ranging from $523.80 million to $552.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Phillips Edison & Company Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.34).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PECO shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of PECO stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.29. 1,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,954. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

