Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 609,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $57,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 346.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $52,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $93.86 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.34 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.32. The stock has a market cap of $146.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

