Permianville Royalty Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PVL)

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Permianville Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 35.6% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PVL opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. Permianville Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.42 million during the quarter.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC, for the benefit of the trust unit holders.

