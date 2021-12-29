Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 62.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE:PBT opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.59. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 2,548.91% and a net margin of 89.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 123.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 152,604 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 80.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 8.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

