Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Stock Position Trimmed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. cut its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,472 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,555,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,795,000 after buying an additional 228,989 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,161,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $955,767,000 after buying an additional 510,073 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Pentair by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,996,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,050,000 after buying an additional 4,172,259 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,586,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,505,000 after buying an additional 23,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,919,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,503,000 after buying an additional 29,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PNR shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Pentair stock opened at $72.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.43. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $51.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

