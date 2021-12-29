Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $39.82

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.82 and traded as low as C$38.40. Pembina Pipeline shares last traded at C$38.54, with a volume of 223,962 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James set a C$43.50 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.21 billion and a PE ratio of -103.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.82.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$2.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.5699997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -675.60%.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Scherman sold 1,501 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.27, for a total value of C$61,952.27.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

