Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

PEB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $184,223.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $43,192.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,847 shares of company stock worth $296,456 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.87. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). The business had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.39 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 210.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.44%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

