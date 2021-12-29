PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 1.0% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $22,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $38,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 100.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Erste Group downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.67.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.74 on Wednesday, hitting $188.36. 89,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,394,320. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.94 and a 200-day moving average of $254.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.15 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $221.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

