Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 84.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $135.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.44. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $137.20.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.79%.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,586 shares of company stock worth $35,500,659 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.