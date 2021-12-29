Patron (PAT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.39 Million

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, Patron has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. One Patron coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Patron has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $6,727.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005339 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00042909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007055 BTC.

Patron Coin Profile

Patron (CRYPTO:PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

