Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.82

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.82 and last traded at C$11.29, with a volume of 100721 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.18.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$11.00 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Pason Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pason Systems to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.25.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.19. The company has a market cap of C$933.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$57.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$51.75 million. Analysts anticipate that Pason Systems Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.97%.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

