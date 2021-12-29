ParkinGo (GOT) Price Down 0.1% This Week

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for $0.0738 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.49 million and $571.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,714.10 or 1.00999429 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00056942 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005123 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00032162 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.44 or 0.01222305 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ParkinGo

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

