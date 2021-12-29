Pamp Network (PAMP) Market Capitalization Hits $8,565.36

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Pamp Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pamp Network has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. Pamp Network has a total market cap of $8,565.36 and $53.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005339 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00042909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007055 BTC.

Pamp Network Profile

PAMP is a coin. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pamp Network is pamp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Buying and Selling Pamp Network

