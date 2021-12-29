Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Palatin Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of PTN opened at $0.54 on Friday. Palatin Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $123.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palatin Technologies will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 31,084 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31,289 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43,136 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

