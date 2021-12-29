PAC Global Trading Down 14.4% This Week (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 29th. During the last seven days, PAC Global has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. PAC Global has a market cap of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00012420 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.51 or 0.00139598 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006346 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $259.94 or 0.00545568 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About PAC Global

PAC Global (PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

