P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares Gap Up to $65.73

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $65.73, but opened at $71.20. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $70.70, with a volume of 84 shares.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on P.A.M. Transportation Services in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $793.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.46.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $183.09 million during the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 9.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTSI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 11.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

