Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 92,459 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,089,271 shares.The stock last traded at $20.85 and had previously closed at $21.16.

OCDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion and a PE ratio of -40.60.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $522.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.36 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 75,464 shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $1,488,904.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

