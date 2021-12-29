ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Gap Down to $16.84

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.84, but opened at $16.42. ORIC Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $16.35, with a volume of 844 shares traded.

ORIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $611.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average of $18.06.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.11. Equities analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 291.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,074,000 after purchasing an additional 198,986 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $387,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

