ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Gap Down to $16.84

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.84, but opened at $16.42. ORIC Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $16.35, with a volume of 844 shares traded.
ORIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.
The stock has a market capitalization of $611.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average of $18.06.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 291.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,074,000 after purchasing an additional 198,986 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $387,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORIC)
ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.
Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.