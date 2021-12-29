O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.93 Per Share

Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) will report $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.62 and the highest is $6.32. O’Reilly Automotive reported earnings of $5.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year earnings of $29.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.15 to $30.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $30.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.50 to $33.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.07 EPS.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $645.27.

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total transaction of $4,875,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $696.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $655.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $616.01. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $698.04. The company has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

