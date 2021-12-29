Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Orange in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Get Orange alerts:

Orange stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.68. 11,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,803. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average is $11.13. Orange has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3382 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Orange by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Orange during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Orange by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,709,000 after purchasing an additional 301,748 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in Orange by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 85,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 18,358 shares during the period. 0.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orange

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.