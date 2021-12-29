Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Raised by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,691 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 0.8% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,245,198,000 after purchasing an additional 305,595 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,334,657,000 after acquiring an additional 436,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $965,088,000 after acquiring an additional 205,993 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $856,570,000 after acquiring an additional 118,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet cut Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.38.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,450,266. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.91. The firm has a market cap of $235.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

