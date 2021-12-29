OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Cut to C at TheStreet

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on OPRX. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $60.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 433.79 and a beta of 0.58. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 million. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,403,277.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $726,533.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,531 shares of company stock valued at $11,127,048. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 15,801 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 139,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

