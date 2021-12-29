OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OPKO Health’s uptick in year-over-year Pharmaceuticals revenues in third-quarter 2021 is encouraging. Increase in test revenues, and revenues from transfer of intellectual property, and robust sales of RAYALDEE, are impressive. BioReference Laboratories’ (BRL) robust COVID-19 testing volume in the quarter raises optimism. Gross margin expansion bodes well. A strong solvency is an added plus. The company’s third-quarter results were better than expected. Over the past six months, OPKO Health has outperformed its industry. Yet, year-over-year fall in the overall top line and Diagnostics arm’s revenues are concerning. Fall in total RAYALDEE prescriptions is also worrying. Adjusted operating margin contraction does not bode well. Issues like operating in a stiff competitive space and forex woes prevail.”

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

OPK stock opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. OPKO Health has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $6.27.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.27 million. OPKO Health had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 431,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,954,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after buying an additional 69,458 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 139,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 32,660 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 27.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

