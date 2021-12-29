Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 12,287 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 465,927 shares.The stock last traded at $47.92 and had previously closed at $48.12.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $832.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.178 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.54%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 41.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Open Text by 198.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Open Text during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Open Text by 35.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Open Text during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

