OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OMF. Stephens boosted their target price on OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.85.

NYSE OMF opened at $50.33 on Wednesday. OneMain has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.10.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneMain will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.12 per share, with a total value of $126,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,330,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,897 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,067,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,460 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 362,138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 778,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,090,000 after purchasing an additional 778,597 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,658,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,118,000 after purchasing an additional 769,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the third quarter worth approximately $41,819,000.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

