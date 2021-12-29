Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.90

Shares of Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.90 and last traded at $12.06, with a volume of 706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.19.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics Inc will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,544,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,168,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,061,000. CHI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,904,000. Finally, 72 Investment Holdings LLC bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

