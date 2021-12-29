Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)’s share price traded down 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.87 and last traded at $18.99. 6,099 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 269,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olink Holding AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.28 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 30.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 484.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 237.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 74,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 52,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 247.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,359,000 after acquiring an additional 751,988 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 197,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after acquiring an additional 45,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

