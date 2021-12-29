Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.52

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.52 and last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 123324 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.33.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 30.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.28 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 13.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,165,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,375,000 after acquiring an additional 478,834 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 3.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,961,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,357,000 after acquiring an additional 144,456 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.6% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,318,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,966,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 17.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,177,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,518,000 after buying an additional 177,156 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 247.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,359,000 after buying an additional 751,988 shares during the period. 17.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.