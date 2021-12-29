OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

OFG Bancorp has raised its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. OFG Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 17.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect OFG Bancorp to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $27.73. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.27.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $134.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.90 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 49.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 63.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 78,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

OFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

