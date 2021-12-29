OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.
OFG Bancorp has raised its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. OFG Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 17.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect OFG Bancorp to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.
Shares of OFG Bancorp stock opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $27.73. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.27.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 49.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 63.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 78,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.
OFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.
OFG Bancorp Company Profile
OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.
